Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 23 at 6:00PM MDT until June 23 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Northern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 600 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 12 miles southeast of Haswell to 8 miles northwest

of John Martin Reservoir to near Blue Lake, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Las Animas, Blue Lake, Hasty, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and

Caddoa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.