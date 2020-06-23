Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 23 at 2:13PM MDT until June 23 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Teller County in central Colorado…

West central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 213 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Woodland

Park, or 17 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast

at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls, Crystola and Chipita Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.