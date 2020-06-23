Flash Flood Warning issued June 23 at 5:16PM MDT until June 23 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 515 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one to two inches of rain

have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Calhan, Yoder and Rush.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.