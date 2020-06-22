Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 6:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 624 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Black Forest, or 18 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving
southeast at 40 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Peyton, Falcon and Black Forest.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.
