Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 4:11PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 411 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Thatcher, or 35 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 30 mph.
Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Thatcher.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
