Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 4:11PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 411 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Thatcher, or 35 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 30 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Thatcher.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.