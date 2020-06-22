Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 3:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles west of Thatcher, or 33 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving
southeast at 20 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Tyrone, Delhi and Thatcher.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
