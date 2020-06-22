Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 3:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Thatcher, or 33 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving

southeast at 20 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Tyrone, Delhi and Thatcher.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.