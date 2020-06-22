Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 2:21PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 221 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Gulnare, or 16 miles northwest of Trinidad, moving southeast at 30
mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Trinidad, Aguilar, Starkville, Hoehne, Gulnare and Boncarbo.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
