Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 2:21PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 221 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Gulnare, or 16 miles northwest of Trinidad, moving southeast at 30

mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Trinidad, Aguilar, Starkville, Hoehne, Gulnare and Boncarbo.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.