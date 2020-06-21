Special Weather Statement issued June 21 at 2:12PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 211 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles southwest of Stonington, or 23 miles southeast of Springfield,
moving southeast at 20 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Baca
County.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
