Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 2:26PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 226 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Segundo, or 12 miles west of Trinidad, moving east at 40 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Trinidad, Cokedale, Starkville and Segundo.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.