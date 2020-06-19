Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 19 at 5:35PM MDT until June 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 535 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles south of
Kim, or 31 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Las Animas County along the Colorado New Mexico border.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
