Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 19 at 5:23PM MDT until June 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 523 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles south of

Kim, or 29 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Las Animas County south of highway 160 along the

Colorado New Mexico border.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.