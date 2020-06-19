Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 19 at 5:12PM MDT until June 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 511 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles southwest

of Kim, or 26 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Las Animas County south of highway 160 near the

Colorado New Mexico border.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.