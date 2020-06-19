Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 19 at 5:12PM MDT until June 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 600 PM MDT.
* At 511 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles southwest
of Kim, or 26 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Las Animas County south of highway 160 near the
Colorado New Mexico border.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
