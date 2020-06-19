Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 19 at 5:04PM MDT until June 19 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 504 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles east of

Branson, or 24 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Las Animas County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.