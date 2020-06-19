Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 19 at 4:52PM MDT until June 19 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 451 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of
Branson, or 22 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Las Animas County south of highway 160.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
