Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 19 at 4:36PM MDT until June 19 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 515 PM MDT.
* At 436 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast
of Branson, or 23 miles north of Des Moines, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Las Animas County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
