Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 18 at 9:55PM MDT until June 18 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1100 PM MDT.

* At 955 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hoehne, or 13

miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tyrone, Model and Hoehne.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.