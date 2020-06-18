Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 18 at 9:17PM MDT until June 18 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 917 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Trinidad,

moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Trinidad, Starkville and Hoehne.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.