Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 18 at 10:11PM MDT until June 18 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 1010 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Model, or 17

miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Tyrone, Model and Hoehne.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.