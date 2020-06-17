Red Flag Warning issued June 17 at 3:16AM MDT until June 17 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM through 8 PM today,

for gusty winds, low relative humidity, high Haines indices, and

dry fuels for fire weather zones 220 through 237 which includes

all of south central and southeast Colorado…

…A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Thursday afternoon

through Thursday evening for gusty winds, low relative humidity,

high Haines indices and dry fuels for fire weather zone 224, which

includes the San Luis Valley…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220…221…222…223…

225…226…227…228…229…230…231…232…233…234…

235… 236 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Timing…11 AM until 8 PM today.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

* Haines…6.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.