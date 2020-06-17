Red Flag Warning issued June 17 at 2:50PM MDT until June 17 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 PM this evening, for

gusty winds, low relative humidity, high Haines indices, and dry

fuels for fire weather zones 220 through 237 which includes all of

south central and southeast Colorado…

…A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 1 PM to 8 PM MDT

Thursday for gusty winds, low relative humidity, high Haines

indices and dry fuels for fire weather zone 224, which includes

the San Luis Valley…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220…221…222…223…

225…226…227…228…229…230…231…232…233…234…

235… 236 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Timing…Until 8 PM this evening.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 5 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread into this evening.

* Haines…6.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.