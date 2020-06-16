Red Flag Warning issued June 16 at 8:12PM MDT until June 17 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 am through 8 pm
on Wednesday, for gusty winds, low relative humidity, high Haines
indices, and dry fuels for fire weather zones 220 through 237
which includes all of south central and southeast Colorado…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 223 and 225.
* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Timing…Wednesday afternoon and evening.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions favorable for rapid rates of fire growth
and spread will be possible.
* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.