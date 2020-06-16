Red Flag Warning issued June 16 at 8:12PM MDT until June 17 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 am through 8 pm

on Wednesday, for gusty winds, low relative humidity, high Haines

indices, and dry fuels for fire weather zones 220 through 237

which includes all of south central and southeast Colorado…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 223 and 225.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Timing…Wednesday afternoon and evening.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions favorable for rapid rates of fire growth

and spread will be possible.

* Haines…6.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.