Red Flag Warning issued June 16 at 8:12PM MDT until June 17 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 am through 8 pm

on Wednesday, for gusty winds, low relative humidity, high Haines

indices, and dry fuels for fire weather zones 220 through 237

which includes all of south central and southeast Colorado…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220…221…222…224…

226…227…228…229…230…231…232…233…234…235…

236 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph.

* Timing…Wednesday afternoon and evening.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

* Haines…6.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.