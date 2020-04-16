Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 3:55AM MDT until April 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet,

Teller County, Pikes Peak, and Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.