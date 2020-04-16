Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:18 am
Published 3:55 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 3:55AM MDT until April 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet,
Teller County, Pikes Peak, and Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

National Weather Service

Related Articles