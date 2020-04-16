Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 2:44PM MDT until April 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains, and the Northern Sangre de Cristo

Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.