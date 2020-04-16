Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 2:44PM MDT until April 17 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range Above 11000 Feet, Leadville
Vicinity Below 11000 Feet, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000
Feet, Teller County, Pikes Peak, and Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
