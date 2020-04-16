Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 10:34AM MDT until April 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range Above 11000 Feet, Leadville
Vicinity Below 11000 Feet, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000
Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet,
Teller County, Pikes Peak, and Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.