Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 10:34AM MDT until April 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range Above 11000 Feet, Leadville

Vicinity Below 11000 Feet, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000

Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet,

Teller County, Pikes Peak, and Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.