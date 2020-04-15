Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 3:05PM MDT until April 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet,

Teller County and Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.