Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 11:37PM MDT until April 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet,
Teller County, Pikes Peak, and Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
