Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 11:37PM MDT until April 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet,

Teller County, Pikes Peak, and Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.