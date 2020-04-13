Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 9:37AM MDT until April 14 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
across northern El Paso county and 4 to 8 inches across Teller
County..
* WHERE…Northern El Paso and Teller Counties.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Please use extra caution if traveling today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This snow is expected to be fluffy in
nature and localized higher amounts will be possible. The
heavier snow will fall later this afternoon and into this
evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments