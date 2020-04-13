Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 7:51PM MDT until April 14 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County and Pikes Peak, Teller county
and the Rampart Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slick, snowpacked and icy roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow is expected to be fluffy in nature
which could lead to localized higher amounts, especially under
the heavier and more persistent snow bands.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.