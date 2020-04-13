Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 7:51PM MDT until April 14 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with

3 to 6 inches in and near the mountains.

* WHERE…Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains, and Huerfano,

western Las Animas, and southern El Paso county.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slick, slushy and snowpacked roads through the

night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow is expected to be fluffy in nature

which could lead to localized higher amounts, especially under

the heavier and more persistent snow bands.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.