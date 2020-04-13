Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:20PM MDT until April 14 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in
northern El Paso county and 3 to 6 inches in Teller county.
Localized higher amounts will be possible, especially on the
east slopes of Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso and Teller Counties.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This snow is expected to be fluffy in
nature and localized higher amounts will be possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.