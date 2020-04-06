Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 8:08PM MDT until April 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Tuesday afternoon and

evening for gusty winds, low relative humidities and dry fuels

for fire weather zones 222…224…229 and 230 which includes the

San Luis Valley, Fremont, Huerfano and western Las Animas

Counties…

…RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

222…224…229 AND 230…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…224…229 and 230.

* Winds…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.