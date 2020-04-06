Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 6:08AM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM through 8 PM

today for gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels for

fire weather zones 222…224…227 through 230…232, 233 and 235

through 237…which includes the San Luis Valley, and Fremont,

southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers,

Bent and Baca Counties…

…A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Tuesday afternoon

and evening for gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry

fuels for fire weather zones 224 and 229…which includes the San

Luis Valley and Huerfano county…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…227…228…230…

232…233…235…236 and 237.

* Winds…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires this afternoon and evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.