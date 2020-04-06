Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 6:08AM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM through 8 PM
today for gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels for
fire weather zones 222…224…227 through 230…232, 233 and 235
through 237…which includes the San Luis Valley, and Fremont,
southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers,
Bent and Baca Counties…
…A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Tuesday afternoon
and evening for gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry
fuels for fire weather zones 224 and 229…which includes the San
Luis Valley and Huerfano county…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224 and 229.
* Winds…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth and spread of fires this afternoon and evening. Similar
conditions may return on Tuesday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.