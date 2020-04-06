Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 3:50AM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from 11 AM through 8 PM

today for gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels for

fire weather zones 222…224…227 through 230…232, 233 and 235

through 237…which includes the San Luis Valley, and Fremont,

southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers,

Bent and Baca Counties…

…A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Tuesday afternoon and

evening for gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels

for fire weather zones 224 and 229…which includes the San Luis

Valley and Huerfano county…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity values and dry fuels,

which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday

evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224 and 229.

* Winds…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires this afternoon and evening. Similar

conditions may return on Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.