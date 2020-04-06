Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 3:03PM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 8 PM today for
gusty winds, low relative humidities and dry fuels for fire
weather zones 222…224…227 through 230…232, 233 and 235
through 237…which includes the San Luis Valley, and Fremont,
southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers,
Bent and Baca Counties…
…A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for Tuesday afternoon and
evening for gusty winds, low relative humidities and dry fuels
for fire weather zones 222…224…229 and 230 which includes the
San Luis Valley, Fremont, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227…228…232…233…
235…236 and 237.
* Winds…West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity…5 to 10 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth and spread of fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.