Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 3:03PM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 8 PM today for

gusty winds, low relative humidities and dry fuels for fire

weather zones 222…224…227 through 230…232, 233 and 235

through 237…which includes the San Luis Valley, and Fremont,

southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers,

Bent and Baca Counties…

…A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for Tuesday afternoon and

evening for gusty winds, low relative humidities and dry fuels

for fire weather zones 222…224…229 and 230 which includes the

San Luis Valley, Fremont, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 224 AND 229…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,

which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather

Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224 and 229.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…5 to 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.