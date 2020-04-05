Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 8:40PM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from Monday afternoon

through Monday evening for gusty winds, low relative humidities,

and dry fuels for fire weather zones 222…224…227 through

230…233 and 237…which includes the San Luis Valley, and

Fremont, southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca

Counties…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…224…227…228…

229…230…233 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires this afternoon and again on Monday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.