Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 7:39PM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning expires at 8 PM this evening for fire

weather zones 224…228 through 233 and 235..and 237… which

includes the San Luis Valley, and much of the Eastern Plains…

…A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from Monday afternoon

through Monday evening for gusty winds, low relative humidities,

and dry fuels for fire weather zones 222…224…227 through

230…233 and 237…which includes the San Luis Valley, and

Fremont, southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca

Counties…

The Red Flag warning for fire weather zones 231…232 AND 235 has

expired.