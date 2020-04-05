Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 3:51AM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from noon through 8 PM

Today for gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels for

fire weather zones 224…228 through 233 and 235..and 237… which

includes the San Luis Valley, and much of the eastern plains…

…A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from midday Monday

through Monday evening for gusty winds, low relative humidities,

and dry fuels for fire weather zones 222…224… 228 through 230,

233 and 237…which includes the San Luis Valley, and Fremont,

Pueblo, eastern Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca counties…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 231…232 and 235.

* Winds…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.