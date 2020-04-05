Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 3:03PM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 8 PM this evening

for gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels for fire

weather zones 224…228 through 233 and 235..and 237… which

includes the San Luis Valley, and much of the Eastern Plains…

…A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from Monday afternoon through

Monday evening for gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry

fuels for fire weather zones 222…224…227 through 230…233 and

237…which includes the San Luis Valley, and Fremont, southern El

Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels,

which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 227.

* Winds…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…5 to 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.