Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 3:03PM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 8 PM this evening
for gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels for fire
weather zones 224…228 through 233 and 235..and 237… which
includes the San Luis Valley, and much of the Eastern Plains…
…A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from Monday afternoon through
Monday evening for gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry
fuels for fire weather zones 222…224…227 through 230…233 and
237…which includes the San Luis Valley, and Fremont, southern El
Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 224…228…229…230…233 AND 237…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,
which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224…228…229…230…
233 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…5 to 10 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth and spread of fires this afternoon and again on Monday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
