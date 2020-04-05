Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 3:03PM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 8 PM this evening

for gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels for fire

weather zones 224…228 through 233 and 235..and 237… which

includes the San Luis Valley, and much of the Eastern Plains…

…A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from Monday afternoon through

Monday evening for gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry

fuels for fire weather zones 222…224…227 through 230…233 and

237…which includes the San Luis Valley, and Fremont, southern El

Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 231…232 and 235.

* Winds…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity…10 to 15 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.