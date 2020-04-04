Red Flag Warning issued April 4 at 3:03PM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from noon through 8 PM on
Sunday for gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels for
fire weather zones 224… 228 through 230…233 and 237…which
includes the San Luis Valley, and much of the eastern plains…
…A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from midday Monday through
Monday evening for gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry
fuels for fire weather zones 222…224… 228 through 233…235
and 237…which includes the San Luis Valley, southern I-25
corridor, and Raton Mesa…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch has
also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity is in effect from Monday afternoon through
Monday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224…228…229…230…
233 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth and spread of fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
