Winter Weather Advisory issued April 3 at 4:09AM MDT until April 3 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations from 3 to 6

inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak, Teller County, and northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.