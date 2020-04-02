Winter Weather Advisory issued April 2 at 9:22PM MDT until April 3 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations from 3 to 6
inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Pikes Peak, Teller County, and northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Banded snowfall will create areas of
locally heavier snow amounts. Monument and Palmer Lake should
see the highest snowfall amounts.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.