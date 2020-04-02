Special Weather Statement issued April 2 at 6:21AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
A window of heavy snow is possible this evening across the Palmer
Divide, with minor snow accumulations of one to three inches
expected at this time. Some locations across northern El Paso and
Teller counties could observe a period of reduced visibility,
strong northerly winds with blowing snow, and slippery road
conditions. Those traveling this evening should be prepared for
possible hazardous driving conditions and widely varying
conditions.
Comments