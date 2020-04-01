Red Flag Warning issued April 1 at 8:13PM MDT until April 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning which was in effect for fire weather zones
229, 230, 233 and 237 which includes Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca
Counties has expired…
…A Red Flag Warning is in effect for on Thursday from Noon
until 8PM MDT, for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels for
fire weather zones 222, 228, 229, 230 and 233, which includes
Fremont County and the I-25 corridor from Pueblo to New Mexico…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222 and 228.
* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth and spread of fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
