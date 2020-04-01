Red Flag Warning issued April 1 at 8:13PM MDT until April 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning which was in effect for fire weather zones

229, 230, 233 and 237 which includes Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca

Counties has expired…

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect for on Thursday from Noon

until 8PM MDT, for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels for

fire weather zones 222, 228, 229, 230 and 233, which includes

Fremont County and the I-25 corridor from Pueblo to New Mexico…

…RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 229…230

AND 233…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 229…230 and 233.

* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.